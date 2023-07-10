Binance Price Prediction: Today’s Binance Price, 11th July 2023

What Is BNB?
BNB, also known as Binance Coin, is the native cryptocurrency of the Binance exchange. Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of daily trading volume and was established in July 2017. Its objective is to promote cryptocurrency exchanges as a leading force in global finance. The name “Binance” signifies the concept of Binary Finance, symbolizing the emergence of a new financial paradigm.
As of today, the price of BNB (Binance Coin) is $245.73 USD, and its 24-hour trading volume is $769,583,698 USD. The price is continuously updated in real-time. Over the past 24 hours, BNB has experienced a 4.68% increase. It currently holds the fourth position on CoinMarketCap, with a live market capitalization of $38,297,143,422 USD. The circulating supply of BNB coins is 155,849,682, and the maximum supply is not available.
