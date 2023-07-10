Binance Price Prediction: Today’s Binance Price, 11th July 2023

Advertisement

As of today, the price of BNB (Binance Coin) is $245.73 USD, and its 24-hour trading volume is $769,583,698 USD. The price is continuously updated in real-time. Over the past 24 hours, BNB has experienced a 4.68% increase. It currently holds the fourth position on CoinMarketCap, with a live market capitalization of $38,297,143,422 USD. The circulating supply of BNB coins is 155,849,682, and the maximum supply is not available.