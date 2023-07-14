Binance Price Prediction: Today’s Binance Price, 15th July 2023

Binance Price Prediction: BNB, also known as Binance Coin, is the native cryptocurrency of the Binance exchange.
Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of daily trading volume and was established in July 2017.
Its objective is to promote cryptocurrency exchanges as a leading force in global finance. The name “Binance” signifies the concept of Binary Finance, symbolizing the emergence of a new financial paradigm.
TODAY’S BITCOIN PRICE
|DATE
|BTC
|USD
|Today
|01
|$1.00
BITCOIN PRICE PREDICTION
Today, the price of Binance USD (BUSD) is $1.00 USD, and its trading volume in the past 24 hours has reached $3,637,126,466 USD. We provide real-time updates for the BUSD to USD price. Over the last 24 hours, BUSD has experienced a slight increase of 0.02%. As of now, BUSD holds the #20 ranking on CoinMarketCap, with a live market capitalization of $3,971,147,249 USD. The circulating supply of BUSD coins is 3,969,114,587, and the maximum supply is currently undisclosed.
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.