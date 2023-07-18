Binance Price Prediction: Today’s Binance Price, 19th July 2023

Binance Price Prediction: BNB, also known as Binance Coin, is the native cryptocurrency of the Binance exchange.

Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of daily trading volume and was established in July 2017.

Advertisement Its objective is to promote cryptocurrency exchanges as a leading force in global finance. The name “Binance” signifies the concept of Binary Finance, symbolizing the emergence of a new financial paradigm. Advertisement TODAY’S BITCOIN PRICE Advertisement DATE BTC USD Today 01 $1.00 BITCOIN PRICE PREDICTION Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Today’s Binance USD (BUSD) price stands at approximately $1.00 USD, and it is subject to real-time updates. The 24-hour trading volume for BUSD amounts to around $1,870,825,311 USD. Over the past 24 hours, Binance USD has experienced no change in value, maintaining a steady course. With a live market cap of approximately $3,888,624,800 USD, Binance USD holds the #20 ranking on CoinMarketCap. The circulating supply of BUSD coins is currently 3,888,836,719, while information regarding the maximum supply is not available. Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement