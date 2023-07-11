BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 12th July 2023

Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency that was introduced in 2008 by an individual or group known as Satoshi Nakamoto. It was launched in January 2009 and operates on a peer-to-peer network, enabling direct transactions between participants without the need for intermediaries.
Nakamoto’s intention was to create a system that allows online payments to be sent directly between parties without relying on financial institutions. While there were earlier ideas for decentralized electronic currencies, Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency to be implemented and used.
TODAY’S BITCOIN PRICE
|DATE
|BTC
|USD
|Today
|01
|$30,488.11
BITCOIN PRICE PREDICTION
Bitcoin is currently trading at $30,483.66 USD. The 24-hour trading volume is $15,515,124,261 USD. Bitcoin is down 0.23% in the last 24 hours. The market cap is $592,200,523,949 USD. There are 19,426,818 BTC coins in circulation, and the maximum supply is 21,000,000 BTC coins.
