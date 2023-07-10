Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s Cardano Price, 11th July 2023

Cardano is a blockchain platform that operates on a proof-of-stake system and aims to facilitate positive global change by empowering individuals and redistributing power from centralized entities.
It was founded in 2017 and is named after Gerolamo Cardano, an Italian polymath, while its native token, ADA, is named after Ada Lovelace, the world’s first computer programmer.
ADA token holders have voting rights on software changes. Cardano’s technology enables the development of decentralized apps and smart contracts with modularity. The introduction of the Alonzo hard fork in August 2021, which brought smart contract functionality, led to a significant increase in Cardano’s price and deployment of numerous smart contracts.
As of today, the price of Cardano (ADA) is $0.290709 USD, and its 24-hour trading volume is $238,775,975 USD. The price is updated in real-time. Over the past 24 hours, Cardano has experienced a 2.08% increase. It currently holds the 7th position on CoinMarketCap, with a market capitalization of $10,164,976,075 USD. The circulating supply of ADA coins is 34,966,159,529, and the maximum supply is 45,000,000,000 ADA coins.
