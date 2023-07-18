Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s Cardano Price, 19th July 2023

Cardano is a blockchain platform that operates on a proof-of-stake system and aims to facilitate positive global change by empowering individuals and redistributing power from centralized entities.

It was founded in 2017 and is named after Gerolamo Cardano, an Italian polymath, while its native token, ADA, is named after Ada Lovelace, the world’s first computer programmer.

ADA token holders have voting rights on software changes. Cardano’s technology enables the development of decentralized apps and smart contracts with modularity. The introduction of the Alonzo hard fork in August 2021, which brought smart contract functionality, led to a significant increase in Cardano’s price and the deployment of numerous smart contracts.

TODAY’S Cardano PRICE

The current price of Cardano (ADA) is $0.3064 USD, and it is updated in real-time. In the last 24 hours, Cardano has experienced a decrease of 0.28%. It holds the #7 ranking on CoinMarketCap with a live market cap of $10,739,667,873 USD. The circulating supply of ADA coins is 34,983,958,262, with a maximum supply of 45,000,000,000 ADA coins. The 24-hour trading volume for Cardano is $293,835,973 USD.