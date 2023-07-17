Cars Under 20 Lakhs in Pakistan: Details Inside

Price range for new cars: 12,00,000 Rs. to 19,90,000 Pakistani Rupees.

Bolnews provides a list of the top Six new cars in Pakistan that are priced under 20 lakhs. The selection includes vehicles like the Prince Pearl, Suzuki Bolan, United Alpha, Faw V2, United Bravo, ZOTYE Z100, These cars offer affordable options and competitive prices in the Pakistani market.

The price range for these new cars starts from 12,00,000 Rs. and goes up to 19,90,000 Pakistani Rupees. Interested buyers can explore the online listing of new cars in Pakistan under 20 lakhs for more information and options.

Prince Pearl 2023 Price in Pakistan

Suzuki Bolan 2023 Price in Pakistan

The ex-factory prices of the Suzuki Bolan 2023 in Pakistan vary from PKR 1,940,000 for the base variant VX Euro II to PKR 1,944,000 for the top-end Cargo Van Euro II variant.

United Alpha 2023 Price in Pakistan

The ex-factory price of the United Alpha 2023 1.0 Manual variant in Pakistan is PKR 1,849,000.

FAW V2 Price in Pakistan

The prices of used FAW V2 in Pakistan range from PKR 1,350,000 to PKR 1,350,000, depending on factors such as the model year, mileage, variant, and overall condition of the car.

United Bravo 2023 Price in Pakistan

ZOTYE Z100 Price in Pakistan

The prices of used ZOTYE Z100 in Pakistan range from PKR 1,490,000 to PKR 1,490,000, and they are determined by factors such as the model year, mileage, variant, and overall condition of the car.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”