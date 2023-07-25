Changan Alsvin Latest Price in Pakistan July 2023

Available in three variants: 1.37L comfort, 1.5L comfort, and 1.5L Lumiere.

Comes with a 3-year/100,000-kilometer warranty and competitive pricing.

Changan Alsvin priced from PKR 4,149,000 (1.3L MT Comfort) to PKR 4,999,000 (1.5L DCT Lumiere).

Advertisement

Master Motors Limited, the local partner of Changan, has launched the Changan Alsvin 2023 in Pakistan, marking the Chinese automaker’s entry into the Pakistani passenger vehicle market. The Alsvin is a sedan offered in three variants: 1.37L comfort, 1.5L comfort, and 1.5L Lumiere. It comes with a 3-year/100,000-kilometer warranty and competitive pricing, making it a strong contender against existing sedans and hatchbacks in Pakistan. As the 4th largest automotive group in China, Changan’s debut in Pakistan is a significant milestone for the country’s automobile industry.

Changan Alsvin Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Changan Alsvin 2023 is available at ex-factory prices, starting from PKR 4,149,000 for the base variant 1.3L MT Comfort and going up to PKR 4,999,000 for the top-tier 1.5L DCT Lumiere variant.

Variants Ex-Factory Price Changan Alsvin 1.3L MT Comfort 1370 cc, Manual, Petrol 2 Airbags, Navigation, Climate Control, Steering Switches, Adjustable Headlights, Rear Camera, ABS PKR 4,149,000

Get Alsvin 1.3L MT Comfort On Road Price Changan Alsvin 1.5L DCT Comfort 1480 cc, Automatic, Petrol Advertisement 2 Airbags, Navigation, Climate Control, Steering Switches, Adjustable Headlights, Rear Camera, ABS PKR 4,699,000

Get Alsvin 1.5L DCT Comfort On Road Price Changan Alsvin 1.5L DCT Lumiere 1480 cc, Automatic, Petrol Advertisement 2 Airbags, Sun Roof, Navigation, Cruise Control PKR 4,999,000

Get Alsvin 1.5L DCT Lumiere On Road Price

Alsvin Exterior:

Advertisement The Alsvin’s exterior design sets it apart with a butterfly grille, providing increased air intake and heat transfer.

Dual-beam halogen projection headlamps with electric adjustability, and configurable LED curve daytime running lamps (DRLs) enhance visibility.

The car features two-part combination tail lamps with reverse and fog lights, and a piano black shark fin antenna for better reception.

The Lumiere variant is equipped with an electric sunroof.

Alsvin Interior:

Advertisement

Inside, the Alsvin offers a luxurious feel with faux leather seats in ivory beige, providing ample space for four passengers.

The modern-looking cockpit features a D-shaped steering wheel, offering more legroom for the driver.

The super electronic power steering includes audio controls in all variants and cruise control buttons in the Lumiere variant.

Safety features include dual airbags, rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, and ABS. Lumiere variant adds heated side mirrors and TPMS.

All variants feature a 7-inch floating display with Human Machine Interface (HMI), allowing customization of various car functions.

Advertisement Entertainment options are available through the screen, along with a 4-speaker audio system, USB port, and a 12V power outlet.

Keyless entry and start/stop technology add to the convenience.