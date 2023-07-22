Changan Alsvin Latest Price in Pakistan July 2023

Changan Alsvin 2023 available in Pakistan.

Price range: PKR 4,149,000 to PKR 4,999,000.

Base model: 1.3L MT Comfort.

Master Motors Limited, the local partner of Changan, has introduced the Changan Alsvin 2023 in Pakistan, marking Changan’s entry into the country’s passenger vehicle market.

The sedan is offered in three variants: 1.37L comfort, 1.5L comfort, and 1.5L Lumiere, accompanied by a 3-year/100,000-kilometer warranty. The Alsvin stands out from its competitors with its distinctive exterior, featuring a butterfly grille for improved airflow and a dual waist design for enhanced aerodynamics and fuel efficiency.

The car is equipped with dual-beam halogen projection headlamps, LED curve daytime running lamps, and two-part combination tail lamps. The Lumiere variant additionally includes an electric sunroof.

Changan Alsvin Latest Price in Pakistan

The Changan Alsvin 2023 is available in Pakistan with prices ranging from PKR 4,149,000 for the base model 1.3L MT Comfort to PKR 4,999,000 for the top-tier 1.5L DCT Lumiere variant. These prices are ex-factory rates.

Variants Ex-Factory Price Changan Alsvin 1.3L MT Comfort 1370 cc, Manual, Petrol 2 Airbags, Navigation, Climate Control, Steering Switches, Adjustable Headlights, Rear Camera, ABS PKR 4,149,000

Changan Alsvin 1.5L DCT Comfort 1480 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Navigation, Climate Control, Steering Switches, Adjustable Headlights, Rear Camera, ABS PKR 4,699,000

Changan Alsvin 1.5L DCT Lumiere 1480 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Sun Roof, Navigation, Cruise Control PKR 4,999,000

Get Alsvin 1.5L DCT Lumiere On Road Price

Changan Alsvin Exterior & Interior

Inside, the Changan Alsvin boasts a luxurious interior with faux leather seats in ivory beige. The spacious cabin comfortably accommodates four passengers, and the D-shaped steering wheel enhances driver legroom. The car’s features vary across the variants, with all models equipped with safety features like dual airbags, rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, and ABS.

The Lumiere variant further offers heated side mirrors and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). A 7-inch floating display with Human Machine Interface (HMI) is standard in all variants, allowing users to configure various settings, access entertainment options, and control car functions. The audio experience is enhanced by four speakers distributed on each door.

USB ports and a 12V power outlet are available, along with keyless entry and start/stop technology. The car’s trunk can be conveniently accessed electronically or with a key. Overall, Changan’s entry into the Pakistani market with the Alsvin sedan is a significant milestone for the country’s automotive industry.

