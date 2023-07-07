Changan Alsvin Offers Irresistible Deal with Countless Benefits: Check Changan Price in Pakistan

Advertisement
Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) has seized the opportunity to offer a lucrative discount amidst the challenging conditions prevailing in the industry. As per recent information shared on social media, customers who buy an Alsvin sedan during the current month will enjoy a rebate of Rs. 120,000 on their purchase. Additionally, the offer encompasses various attractive benefits for buyers.

  • Priority delivery
  • Price lock advantage
  • Special car financing through partner banks
Changan Price in Pakistan

The discount offer is exclusively applicable to the Alsvin Lumiere variant and is valid for a limited stock until July 31. The Changan Alsvin lineup consists of three variants: Alsvin MT Comfort priced at Rs. 4,149,000, Alsvin DCT Comfort priced at Rs. 4,699,000, and Alsvin DCT Lumiere priced at Rs. 4,999,000 (PKR 4,879,000 after rebate). Changan has established itself in the market with popular models like Alsvin, Karvaan, and Oshan X7. According to a recent report, the company maintains a steady single-shift production.

Changan marked a significant milestone earlier this year, achieving sales of over 40,000 vehicles in Pakistan within a span of two years. According to an official statement, the automaker now ranks among the top monthly sales performers, trailing only behind Toyota, Honda, and Suzuki.

Despite the challenges faced by the automotive industry in 2023, Changan has hinted at promising developments and exciting prospects on the horizon for the car market.

