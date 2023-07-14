Changan Alsvin Price in Pakistan July 2023

The sedan is available in three variants: 1.37L comfort, 1.5L comfort, and 1.5L Lumiere.

Changan’s local partner, Master Motors Limited, has introduced the Changan Alsvin 2023 in Pakistan, marking Changan’s entry into the Pakistani passenger vehicle market. The Alsvin is a sedan available in three variants: 1.37L comfort, 1.5L comfort, and 1.5L Lumiere.

It comes with a 3-year/100,000-kilometer warranty, competitive features, and an attractive price range, aiming to compete with existing sedans and hatchbacks in Pakistan. Changan’s arrival in the Pakistani market, as the 4th largest automotive group in China, is a significant development for the country’s automobile industry.

Changan Alsvin Price in Pakistan

The Changan Alsvin 2023 is priced in Pakistan from PKR 4,149,000 for the base variant 1.3L MT Comfort to PKR 4,999,000 for the top-of-the-line 1.5L DCT Lumiere variant. These prices are ex-factory, indicating the cost of the vehicle without additional charges.

Variants Ex-Factory Price Changan Alsvin 1.3L MT Comfort 1370 cc, Manual, Petrol 2 Airbags, Navigation, Climate Control, Steering Switches, Adjustable Headlights, Rear Camera, ABS PKR 4,149,000

Get Alsvin 1.3L MT Comfort On Road Price Changan Alsvin 1.5L DCT Comfort 1480 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Navigation, Climate Control, Steering Switches, Adjustable Headlights, Rear Camera, ABS PKR 4,699,000

Get Alsvin 1.5L DCT Comfort On Road Price Changan Alsvin 1.5L DCT Lumiere 1480 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Sun Roof, Navigation, Cruise Control

PKR 4,999,000Get Alsvin 1.5L DCT Lumiere On Road Price

Changan Alsvin Exterior

The Changan Alsvin stands out from its competitors with its unique exterior design. It features a butterfly grille at the front, which provides a wider exposed area for increased air intake and heat transfer. The car’s dual waist design enhances aerodynamic efficiency, resulting in improved fuel consumption.

The front is complemented by dual-beam halogen projection headlamps that can be electrically adjusted from inside the vehicle. Additionally, the Alsvin is equipped with configurable LED curve daytime running lamps (DRLs). The tail lamps consist of a two-part combination with reverse lights and fog lights.

The car includes a piano black shark fin antenna for improved reception, and the Lumiere variant offers the additional feature of an electric sunroof, allowing more light to enter the cabin.

Changan Alsvin Interior

The interior of the Changan Alsvin exudes luxury with its faux leather seats in a stylish ivory beige color. The spacious cabin comfortably accommodates four passengers. The cockpit has an elegant and sporty design, giving the interior a modern feel. The D-shaped steering wheel offers ample legroom for the driver. In terms of features, the Alsvin is equipped with super electronic power steering with audio controls in all variants and cruise control buttons exclusively in the Lumiere variant.

When it comes to safety, the Changan Alsvin incorporates advanced features such as dual airbags, rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, and an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS). The Lumiere variant also includes heated side mirrors for enhanced visibility and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

All three variants feature a 7-inch floating display with Human Machine Interface (HMI). The HMI allows users to customize and configure various settings such as daytime running lamps, turn lamps, auto-door lock, AC ventilation, and AC self-drying. The screen also offers entertainment options.

Additionally, the Alsvin is equipped with four speakers, one on each door, providing a fantastic audio experience. A USB port and a 12V power outlet are available for connectivity and charging purposes. The Alsvin features start/stop technology and keyless entry, adding convenience to the driving experience. The car’s spacious trunk can be opened using a key or through convenient electronic access.