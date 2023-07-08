Changan Karvaan Price in Pakistan July 2023

Changan Karvaan Price in Pakistan and specifications.

Changan Karvaan 2023 is a stylish and practical van with a sleek exterior design.

The first generation of this subcompact van is available in two variants.

The Changan Karvaan, produced by the Chinese state-owned automobile manufacturer Changan Auto, is a mid-sized van. In Pakistan, the first generation of this subcompact van is available in two variants: the Changan Karvaan Base Model 1.0 and the Karvaan Plus. These variants feature a front-engine and front-wheel drive configuration.

Changan Karvaan 2023 Price in Pakistan:

Advertisement Changan Karvaan 2023 Variant Ex-Factory Price Changan Karvaan Base Model 1.0 Rs. 2,779,000/- Changan Karvaan Plus Rs. 2,999,000/-

Changan Karvaan 2023 Interior:

The Changan Karvaan 2023 presents a generous and comfortable interior, easily accommodating up to 6 passengers. It offers the flexibility to fold the third-row seats, providing extra storage space for added convenience. The seats are upholstered in deluxe fabric and designed with lumbar support, ensuring a comfortable experience, even during long trips. Safety is prioritized with a driver’s seat belt reminder integrated into the monochromatic instrument cluster. The center fascia of the Karvaan includes an aux connectivity port and climate control knobs, allowing easy access to entertainment and temperature settings. Dual air conditioning is available to ensure sufficient cooling for the second and third rows of seats. For those in need of additional seating, the van offers the option to add two more seats. In terms of safety features, the Karvaan is equipped with an anti-lock braking system, immobilizer, power door locks, and child lock for enhanced security. Standard features include remote boot and fuel lid operation, steering adjustment, defogger, keyless entry, heater, and rear wiper. With its spacious interior and a range of convenient features, the Changan Karvaan 2023 guarantees a comfortable and enjoyable journey for all passengers.

Changan Karvaan 2023 Exterior: