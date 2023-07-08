Advertisement
Changan Karvaan Price in Pakistan July 2023

Changan Karvaan Price in Pakistan July 2023

Changan Karvaan Price in Pakistan July 2023

Changan Karvaan Price in Pakistan July 2023

  • Changan Karvaan Price in Pakistan and specifications.
  • Changan Karvaan 2023 is a stylish and practical van with a sleek exterior design.
  • The first generation of this subcompact van is available in two variants.
The Changan Karvaan, produced by the Chinese state-owned automobile manufacturer Changan Auto, is a mid-sized van. In Pakistan, the first generation of this subcompact van is available in two variants: the Changan Karvaan Base Model 1.0 and the Karvaan Plus. These variants feature a front-engine and front-wheel drive configuration.

Changan Karvaan 2023 Price in Pakistan:

 Changan Karvaan  2023 Variant   

 Ex-Factory Price

Changan Karvaan Base Model 1.0

Rs. 2,779,000/-

Changan Karvaan Plus

Rs. 2,999,000/-

Changan Karvaan 2023 Interior:

The Changan Karvaan 2023 presents a generous and comfortable interior, easily accommodating up to 6 passengers. It offers the flexibility to fold the third-row seats, providing extra storage space for added convenience. The seats are upholstered in deluxe fabric and designed with lumbar support, ensuring a comfortable experience, even during long trips. Safety is prioritized with a driver’s seat belt reminder integrated into the monochromatic instrument cluster. The center fascia of the Karvaan includes an aux connectivity port and climate control knobs, allowing easy access to entertainment and temperature settings. Dual air conditioning is available to ensure sufficient cooling for the second and third rows of seats. For those in need of additional seating, the van offers the option to add two more seats. In terms of safety features, the Karvaan is equipped with an anti-lock braking system, immobilizer, power door locks, and child lock for enhanced security. Standard features include remote boot and fuel lid operation, steering adjustment, defogger, keyless entry, heater, and rear wiper. With its spacious interior and a range of convenient features, the Changan Karvaan 2023 guarantees a comfortable and enjoyable journey for all passengers.

Changan Karvaan 2023 Exterior:

The Changan Kaarvan 2023 boasts a modern and sleek exterior design characterized by its boxy silhouette and sloping front. The front fascia showcases a dual-wing chrome grille that adds a touch of sophistication. Trapezium-shaped headlights not only enhance the vehicle’s aesthetics but also provide excellent visibility. Beneath the headlights, high-density fog lamps with chrome accents further contribute to the van’s stylish appearance. At the rear, side-swept LED tail lamps ensure clear visibility for trailing drivers. The convenience factor is elevated by the sliding rear door, facilitating easy entry and exit. Wide side mirrors aid the driver by providing an extended view of the surroundings, enhancing safety and convenience. Overall, the Changan Kaarvan 2023 combines a sleek design with practical features, appealing to drivers who value both style and safety.

Changan Karvaan 2023 Engine:

Model: Changan Karvaan 2023
Engine: The Changan Karvaan 2023 is equipped with a 999cc Euro IV Inline 4-cylinder engine.
Maximum Power: The engine produces a maximum power of 68 Hp at 6000 rpm.
Maximum Torque: The Changan Karvaan 2023 generates a maximum torque of 92 Nm at 4800 rpm.
Transmission: The van features a Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) configuration with a 5-speed manual transmission.
