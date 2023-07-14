Changan Oshan x7 Price in Pakistan July 2023

Oushang brand focuses on affordable SUV options.

The Oshan X7 is a midsize crossover SUV produced by Changan Automobile, a Chinese automaker. Introduced in 2019, it is a 5-seater crossover. The Oshan X7 is part of the Oushang brand, which focuses on providing affordable SUV options to consumers. In Pakistan, the Oshan X7 was launched on March 7, 2022, featuring two variants: the Oshan X7 Comfort and Oshan X7 FutureSense.

Changan Oshan x7 Price in Pakistan

The Changan Oshan X7 2023 is priced in Pakistan at PKR 8,549,000 for the base Comfort variant, while the top-of-the-line FutureSense variant is priced at PKR 9,199,000. These prices are ex-factory, indicating the cost of the vehicle without additional charges.

Variants Ex-Factory Price Changan Oshan X7 Comfort 1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol 4 Airbags, Sun Roof, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start PKR 8,549,000

Get Oshan X7 Comfort On Road Price Changan Oshan X7 FutureSense 1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol 4 Airbags, Power Boot, Sun Roof, Rear AC Vents, Heated Seats, Navigation, Push Start PKR 9,199,000

Get Oshan X7 FutureSense On Road Price

Oshan X7 Exterior

The 2023 Oshan X7 showcases an eye-catching Surge Flo Grille at the front, featuring Changan’s distinct corrugated horizontal stripes that set it apart from its competitors. Its front design also includes a multi-tier headlamp setup with bi-beam projector-type LED headlamps and matrix LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The multi-purpose turn signal serves as an indicator light and, when not in use, emits a white light to enhance the vehicle’s aesthetics.

At the rear, the Oshan X7 boasts infinity LED taillamps that span the width of the car, accompanied by rear fog lamps. The vehicle’s sleek contour lines run from the front to the back, while ornamental exhaust tips add to its visual appeal. A purposeful spoiler and rear-screen wiper complete the rear design.

The top of the Oshan X7 features an electric panoramic sunroof and a shark fin antenna. Providing a sturdy foundation, the vehicle rides on 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels, enhancing its overall presence.

Changan Oshan X7 Interior

The 2023 Oshan X7 is available in two variants: the Oshan X7 FutureSense, a 5-seater model, and the Oshan X7 Comfort, a 7-seater model. Both variants offer smart keyless entry and push start technology. The FutureSense variant features a leather-wrapped interior, while the Comfort variant comes with a microfiber interior.

In both variants, the front seats are adjustable in 6 ways, and the second-row seats have a 40/60 split configuration. The FutureSense variant additionally includes heated and ventilated front seats.

Both variants are equipped with touch-based automatic climate control air conditioning and an air purifier. Behind the electrically powered steering, there is a 7-inch digital speedometer. The Oshan X7 2023 provides two front and one rear USB ports, while its power windows support one-touch operation.

Both the Oshan X7 FutureSense and Comfort variants are equipped with a Human-Machine Interface that includes a 10.25-inch capacitive touch screen. Connectivity options include USB, Aux, WiFi, Bluetooth, iPod compatibility, and features such as navigation, music playback, and hands-free calling.

