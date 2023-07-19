Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong to meet with House Democrats to discuss cryptocurrency

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong to meet with House Democrats to discuss cryptocurrency

Articles
Advertisement
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong to meet with House Democrats to discuss cryptocurrency

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong

Advertisement
  • Brian Armstrong to meet with House Democrats.
  • Meeting to address the future of digital asset legislation.
  • Brian Armstrong has been critical of the SEC’s stance on cryptocurrency.
Advertisement

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is today meeting with a group of House Democrats to discuss important matters concerning the future of digital asset legislation and address key issues such as tax regulations, privacy concerns, and national security implications.

The meeting comes at a critical time as both Coinbase and Binance, another major cryptocurrency exchange, are currently facing lawsuits filed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

While Coinbase has not officially confirmed the meeting, it holds significance given the ongoing legal challenges the company is confronting.

The lawsuits filed by the SEC accuse Coinbase and Binance of operating without proper registration with the regulatory agency.

The outcomes of these lawsuits could potentially reshape the cryptocurrency market by establishing the SEC’s jurisdiction and regulatory authority over the industry.

Also Read

Ripple anticipates US Banks interest in XRP cryptocurrency for cross-border payments
Ripple anticipates US Banks interest in XRP cryptocurrency for cross-border payments

A recent legal ruling clarifies XRP is not automatically a security Ripple...

Advertisement

In response to the allegations, both Coinbase and Binance have firmly denied the SEC’s claims and are committed to vigorously defending themselves in court.

For years, industry leaders have argued against the classification of tokens as securities and advocated for a more lenient regulatory approach. Brian Armstrong, in particular, has been a vocal critic of the SEC and its position on cryptocurrencies, referring to SEC Chair Gary Gensler as an “outlier” among policymakers in Washington.

The meeting between Brian Armstrong and House Democrats presents an opportunity for open dialogue and collaboration to address the complex issues surrounding digital asset legislation.

As the crypto industry continues to evolve, finding a balance between regulatory oversight and innovation will be crucial for its long-term growth and stability.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story