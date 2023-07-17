Cryptocurrency: How to Mine Crypto on Your Smartphone in July 2023

Mining cryptocurrency on smartphones is a popular method for generating Bitcoin and other digital currencies.

Mining apps were previously banned from major app stores due to strain on smartphone processors.

Users must obtain mining apps from alternative sources and exercise caution.

However, it’s important to note that mining apps were previously banned from major app stores like Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store. The primary reason for this restriction is the strain they put on smartphone processors, leading to issues such as battery drain, overheating, latency problems, and even battery bloating.

To circumvent this limitation, users must obtain mining apps from alternative sources, as they are not available for download from official app stores. However, caution is advised when downloading such apps online, as they can pose significant risks. It is recommended to rely on trusted sources or have a friend share a mining app to mitigate potential hazards.

Once the mining app is installed, users can sign in and join a mining pool to commence cryptocurrency mining. While it may take time, individuals can accumulate a substantial amount of their preferred cryptocurrency, which can later be exchanged for fiat money through the app.

Despite the risks associated with mining on smartphones, it can still be a viable option, especially since some apps offer users the choice to mine in exchange for a “premium” membership that eliminates advertisements, providing a better user experience. A recent survey suggests that many users are willing to enable crypto-mining to replace ads, driven by the benefits it offers.

Among the top mobile mining apps available, MinerGate stands out for its security, functionality, and statistical insights. With features like customizable Bitcoin mining settings, including a low usage mode that minimizes the hashrate while preserving device performance, MinerGate has attracted over 5 million miners. The app also boasts a 99.7% uptime rate to ensure maximum income generation. However, one limitation is that it restricts users to built-in mining pools, not allowing them to join specific coin pools of their choice.

In addition to mining, storing cryptocurrency securely is crucial for long-term holding. Leading cryptocurrency exchanges such as ZenGo and Revolut, equipped with bank-level security technologies, are recommended for safe storage. These exchanges offer integrated wallets, ensuring the protection of user assets. Other reputable exchanges like Newton, Bitbuy, and CoinSmart are also highly regarded in the industry.

ZenGo, in particular, stands out with its keyless technology, which secures users’ crypto assets using two separate mathematical secret shares—one stored on the phone and the other in the cloud. This innovative structure ensures complete safety and easy access to funds, even in situations such as lost or stolen phones or if the ZenGo company were to face issues like fraud, bankruptcy, or discontinuation of operations.

Supporting over 75 crypto assets, ZenGo provides a user-friendly interface and can be set up in seconds with a free account. It combines top-notch security with convenience, making it an appealing choice for crypto enthusiasts.

