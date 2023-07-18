Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: ETH, BTC, Cardano, 19th July 2023

Cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual form of currency that uses cryptography for security. It is decentralized, meaning it operates on a peer-to-peer network without the need for intermediaries like banks.

The most well-known cryptocurrency is Bitcoin, which was created in 2009 by an anonymous person or group of people using the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.

One of the key features of cryptocurrencies is their potential for anonymity and pseudonymity. While transactions are recorded on the blockchain, the identities of the users involved are often masked or represented by cryptographic addresses.

Besides Bitcoin, numerous other cryptocurrencies have emerged over the years, each with its own features and objectives. Some popular ones include Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. These cryptocurrencies serve various purposes, such as facilitating smart contracts, enabling faster transactions, or focusing on privacy.

Cryptocurrencies have gained significant attention due to their potential as an alternative form of money and investment. They offer benefits like borderless transactions, reduced fees, and the potential for substantial returns on investments.

However, they also come with risks, including price volatility, regulatory uncertainties, and security vulnerabilities.

Overall, cryptocurrencies represent a fascinating intersection of technology, finance, and cryptography, with the potential to revolutionize the way we transact and store value.

However, it’s important to approach the cryptocurrency market with caution and do thorough research before engaging in any transactions or investments.

The important Crypto predictions for 2023 are as follows:

Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin saw a significant fall after failing to overcome the critical resistance level of $31,793, creating a double barrier for its price progression. Bitcoin is currently trading near $30,300 and finding support near the $30,000 mark, which is backed by an upward trendline. Candlestick closes above the trendline suggest that the bullish attitude is still strong. However, possible resistance lurks around $30,411, providing a threat to Bitcoin's rising trend. Immediate support is set at $30,000, and if it is exceeded, the next support level to watch is around $29,500. The RSI, MACD, and 50-day exponential moving average all indicate bearish sentiment and function as substantial resistance near $30,750. A definitive breach below $30,000 might propel Bitcoin to the next target of $29,500, extending the slump to $28,700. Surpassing the $30,400 mark, on the other hand, may open the door to greater upside potential, with targets of $30,700 and $31,350. Traders and investors should keep a close eye on the price action near $30,000, a critical pivot point that might determine whether the trend continues or resumes. If Bitcoin breaks through the $30,400 barrier, it might pave the way for greater gains, with price goals of $30,700 and $31,350. The price activity around the $30,000 level should be attentively monitored because it is a critical pivot point. Immediate support is seen around $30,000, and a break below this level might lead to further declines towards $29,500. A break over $30,400, on the other hand, might open the door to further advances above $30,700 and $31,350. Traders and investors should keep a careful eye on these critical levels in order to acquire insight into Bitcoin's short-term price trend and change their tactics accordingly. Ethereum Price Prediction The price of Ethereum (ETH) remains above an upward trendline after breaking through a critical barrier at $1,959 after a 10% rise on Thursday. An uptick in buying pressure might push the PoS token beyond the $2,000 mark and towards the mid-April highs of roughly $2,120. This would represent an 8% increase above the current level. This is possible given that momentum indicators favour the upward. The price strength of the RSI above 50 and the Awesome Oscillators' bullish histograms signal that bulls are in control. While this lends support to the bullish argument, much will rely on how traders play their cards this weekend. On the other hand, a severe rejection from the psychological $2,012 level might extend the current pullback, forcing Ethereum price to revert to resistance at $1,959. The subsequent sale momentum could cause ETH to give up all of its gains earned on Thursday in order to reclaim the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around $1,863. This would imply an 8% decrease from present levels. Cardano Price Prediction ADA price forecasts are expected to stay optimistic. While the cryptocurrency may fall all the way back to its earlier pennant structure in the $0.30 range, this may give a favourable opportunity for bulls to re-enter the market. With ADA having already cut through $0.35 resistance, making it less of a psychological barrier for future retests, bulls are still likely to aim for a test of yearly highs over $0.46. After all, the XRP decision should call into question the US Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) allegation that ADA is a security. Risk-averse investors may now be more motivated to invest in the token, which is still very inexpensive by historical standards, as well as transfer cash into the Cardano blockchain's Decentralised Finance (DeFi) ecosystem. This should continue to benefit ADA in the coming weeks and months.