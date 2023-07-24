Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: ETH, BTC, Cardano, 25th July 2023

Cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual form of currency that uses cryptography for security. It is decentralized, meaning it operates on a peer-to-peer network without the need for intermediaries like banks.

The most well-known cryptocurrency is Bitcoin, which was created in 2009 by an anonymous person or group of people using the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.

One of the key features of cryptocurrencies is their potential for anonymity and pseudonymity. While transactions are recorded on the blockchain, the identities of the users involved are often masked or represented by cryptographic addresses.

Besides Bitcoin, numerous other cryptocurrencies have emerged over the years, each with its own features and objectives. Some popular ones include Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. These cryptocurrencies serve various purposes, such as facilitating smart contracts, enabling faster transactions, or focusing on privacy.

Cryptocurrencies have gained significant attention due to their potential as an alternative form of money and investment. They offer benefits like borderless transactions, reduced fees, and the potential for substantial returns on investments.

However, they also come with risks, including price volatility, regulatory uncertainties, and security vulnerabilities.

Overall, cryptocurrencies represent a fascinating intersection of technology, finance, and cryptography, with the potential to revolutionize the way we transact and store value.

However, it’s important to approach the cryptocurrency market with caution and do thorough research before engaging in any transactions or investments.

The important Crypto predictions for 2023 are as follows:

Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin’s technical picture stays mostly unchanged as it trades sideways. It is currently hovering just above a crucial support level of $29,550, which is strengthened by a triple bottom pattern visible in the four-hour timeframe.

Furthermore, the 50-day exponential moving average functions as a psychologically significant resistance level of roughly $29,995, which is located just below the critical $30,000 threshold.

With these factors in play, Bitcoin is expected to remain negative below $30,000.

A negative break below $29,500 might put more downward pressure on the market, leading to the next support level at $28,900.

If Bitcoin fails to break below $29,500, it may start a bullish comeback, potentially sending the price towards $30,000 initially, and even exceeding $30,500 in a bullish crossover.

It is critical to keep a close eye on the $29,500 level, as it may give a buying opportunity if the price rises above it. However, if the price falls below this level, selling positions may be triggered.

Furthermore, a surge in Bitcoin demand, resulting in a break above $30,450, might push the price towards the next resistance level of $31,200.

Ethereum Price Prediction

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has reached a fork after falling below the uptrend line’s support. While this collapse is concerning for bulls, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around $1,872 has remained in control since April 21.

An uptick in purchasing pressure above the 50-EMA might ignite a new rally, pushing Ethereum past the $1,959 resistance mark. In a very bullish scenario, ETH might quickly break beyond the $2,000 mark and reach $2,120. A 10% increase in price may see ETH recapture its mid-April highs.

However, if the Ethereum price falls much below the 50-day EMA, the 100-day EMA at $1,836 may be ineffective, giving a clear road to the June 30 lows around $1,824.

Cardano Price Prediction

Cardano price prediction suggests a long-term climb until it maintains a price over $0.2500. It recovered almost 30% of its recent swing low and exhibited early signs of a bullish trend reversal.

The price of ADA increased by 23% in a single day, attempting to break the $0.4000 barrier. Unfortunately, purchasers did not provide the necessary follow-up momentum, and prices were rejected.

Cardano's price managed to break through the 50-day moving average, sparking optimism. It shifted the short-term trend towards bulls. However, the 200-day EMA is higher, functioning as an immediate barrier for bullish traders.

In mid-June 2023, the ADA price fell below the $0.3000 support level, implying more depreciation. Prices did not decrease dramatically, and the decline came to an end near the $0.2500 mark. After a few days of consolidation, prices began to recover slowly and steadily by creating higher high swings.

Cardano is currently trading at $0.3275, up 1.52% on the day. The 24-hour volume to market capitalization ratio is 4.37%. The ADA/BTC pair is also recovering and is currently trading at 0.00001094.

Cardano price prediction is modestly positive, indicating that bulls are getting back on track. Prices have underperformed in recent months and have been trading with a modest negative bias. The latest upmove appears to be powerful due to an increase in buying volume, and the trend appears to be reverting upward.

The chance of a bounce is high as long as the ADA coin price remains over $0.2500. However, the price will gain pace after buyers break through the $0.3869 barrier. However, if the price falls below $0.2500, long-term investors may become concerned.