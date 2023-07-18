Current account deficit reduces to $2.56 bn: finance minister

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said Pakistan’s current account deficit had slumped to 2.56 billion dollars, Bol News reported.

In a statement, he said more than 85 per cent of reduction was witnessed in the current account deficit.

Ishaq Dar said the country’s current account remained surplus in June. In March, April, May and June, the current account deficit remained 334 million dollars.

He said some pundits said Pakistan would default. Those were the people who brought Pakistan to the brink of default, he said. He said they would try that the reserves were maintained, when their constitutional tenure was completed.