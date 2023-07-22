Daihatsu Cuore New Model Price in Pakistan as of July 2023

The Daihatsu Cuore is a compact and economical car that is set to release its new model in 2023. The Japanese company Daihatsu is planning to launch the latest version in Pakistan with updated features compared to its previous models since 2010. While the specific new features have not been officially disclosed yet, as it is a 660cc Japanese car, we will discuss the specifications and the anticipated price of the Daihatsu Cuore new model 2023 in Pakistan.

The Daihatsu Cuore offers a basic variant priced at PKR 729,000 and a top variant priced at PKR 819,000. As a Japanese-based company, Daihatsu has launched several variants of the Cuore in one model, with their respective prices listed below. In Pakistan, the new model of Cuore is not available, and only the old model is currently in use. The prices of the old models are also mentioned below.

MODEL PRICE (PKR) * Daihatsu Cuore CX 7,29,000 Daihatsu Cuore CX A/T 7,59,000 Daihatsu Cuore CX CNG 7,79,000 Daihatsu Cuore CX ECO A/T 8,19,000

Daihatsu Cuore Interior

The interior of the Daihatsu Cuore 2023 model offers luxurious comfort, featuring impressive seats and safety features. Its rack and pinion steering with a hydraulic pump allows for smooth handling, and the car has a 5-speed automatic/manual engine, giving it a SUV-like feel. The Cuore 2023 can accommodate up to 5 people.

Daihatsu Cuore Exterior

On the exterior, the Cuore 2023 presents a sub-compact design with aerodynamic trim cuts. Its 13-inch tires provide maximum torque, making it suitable for rough roads in Pakistan. The car has a front-engine 2WD configuration and its front bumper is designed with swept headlights resembling eye shapes, including side indicators on both sides. The bumpers are body-colored, and their aerodynamic shape emphasizes power and performance over aesthetics.

