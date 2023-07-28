Daihatsu Mira Price in Pakistan July 2023

The Daihatsu Mira is a range of Kei cars produced by the Japanese automaker Daihatsu.

The Daihatsu Mira is a range of Kei cars produced by the Japanese automaker Daihatsu. It was initially introduced in 1980 and has undergone numerous facelifts and enhancements over the years. The car has been reintroduced eleven times under various names, each version featuring distinct features.

In Pakistan, the Daihatsu Mira is offered in four variants: Daihatsu Mira B, Daihatsu Mira G SA III, Daihatsu Mira L, and Daihatsu Mira X. It is known for its affordability and good quality, making it a suitable option for daily commuting purposes.

Daihatsu Mira Exterior:

The 2023 Daihatsu Mira boasts an upgraded design with notable changes. At the front, a large trapezoidal grille with upper and lower openings takes center stage. The sides of the car exhibit larger wheel arch bulges, a deeper surface cut along the lower part of the door, and squared-off side window openings.

Moving to the rear, you’ll find bolder three-dimensional LED taillights. The 5-door hatchback shares the same styling as the 3-door version but is slightly longer to accommodate the rear doors.

Regarding variants, the Daihatsu Mira B and L models are equipped with steel wheels and manual folding door mirrors, while the X and G variants feature electric folding door mirrors. Overall, the Mira’s exterior showcases a distinctive design language, setting it apart from its competitors.

Daihatsu Mira Interior:

The 2023 Daihatsu Mira offers a roomy interior, providing comfortable seating for four people. As a budget car, it focuses on essential features rather than an overwhelming array of options. The standard features in the Mira include a manual air conditioning and heating system, keyless entry, central locking, defogger, power windows, power door locks, and power side mirrors.

The steering wheel in the new Mira is adjustable, allowing for a personalized driving experience. Additionally, the car comes with an armrest, cupholders, and an optional navigation system. Moreover, the rear seats of the Mira support a 40/60 split feature, enabling an increase in boot space as needed.

Daihatsu Mira Price in Pakistan:

Daihatsu Mira B Price in Pakistan is Rs. 2,400,000/-

Daihatsu Mira G SA III Price in Pakistan is Rs. 2,730,000/-

Daihatsu Mira L Price in Pakistan is Rs. 2,500,000/-

Daihatsu Mira X Price in Pakistan is Rs. 2,700,000/-

Daihatsu Mira X SA lll Price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,500,000/-

Daihatsu Mira Engine:

The 2023 Daihatsu Mira is available in four variants, and each one is powered by a 658cc petrol engine. This engine produces a maximum output of 48 horsepower at 6800 RPM and a maximum torque of 57 Nm at 5200 RPM.

Furthermore, all variants of the Daihatsu Mira 2023 are equipped with Automatic Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT), offering smooth and efficient gear changes for a pleasant driving experience.

Daihatsu Mira Specifications:

Body Type Hatchback Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 3395 x 1305 x 1500 mm Ground Clearance 133 – 155 mm Displacement 658 cc Transmission Automatic Horse Power 48 – 49 hp Torque 57 Nm Boot Space 0 – 254 L Kerb Weight 650 – 960 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 18 – 35 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 28 – 32 L Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 140 KM/H Tyre Size 155/70/R13

