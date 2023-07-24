Discover the Latest Price of KIA Picanto in Pakistan for July 2023

The Kia Picanto 2023 is a city car manufactured by KIA, introduced in 2004.

It received facelifts in 2007 and 2010, focusing on exterior and interior upgrades.

It is available in two variants: Manual and Automatic, with a 1.0-liter petrol engine.

The Kia Picanto 2023 is a compact city car produced by KIA, which originally made its debut in 2004. In different Asian markets, it is sold under various names. The first generation of the Picanto was a five-door hatchback model with petrol engine options and automatic transmission. Over time, it underwent two facelifts in 2007 and 2010, featuring updates to both its exterior and interior, including the distinctive ‘tiger-nose grille.’

In 2011, KIA introduced the second generation of the Picanto, showcasing an improved design and a larger wheelbase. In Pakistan, this second-generation model is assembled by Kia Lucky Motors and comes equipped with a 1.0-liter petrol engine. The Picanto was introduced to the Pakistani market in 2019 and is available in two variants: Manual and Automatic.

KIA Picanto Price in Pakistan

The KIA Picanto 2023 is available in Pakistan at a starting price of PKR 3,350,000 for the base 1.0 MT variant. The top-of-the-line 1.0 AT variant, on the other hand, is priced at PKR 3,825,000. It’s important to note that these prices do not include any additional charges and are based on ex-factory rates.

Kia Picanto Exterior: The compact Kia Picanto 2nd Generation boasts the signature tiger-nose grille with a black mesh and chrome outline. The front end features multi-focus reflector headlamps with daytime running lights, while the rear showcases rear combination lamps and a rear wiper. The car also includes electrically adjustable and heated side mirrors, along with a purposeful rear spoiler and a rear screen with a defogger.

Kia Picanto Interior: Both variants of the Kia Picanto 2nd Generation provide comfortable interior space for five passengers. The motor-driven power steering is two-spoked and features electronic power steering. The steering is tilt-adjustable and incorporates tripmeter steering control. The instrument cluster displays a tachometer, trip computer, and manual transmission shift indicator. The rear seats have headrests, seatbelts for all three passengers, and ISOFIX availability.

