USD TO PKR – Dollar rate in Pakistan for 26th July 2023

Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Dollar rate in Pakistan

Advertisement CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD US Dollar 287.42 287.92 Advertisement

Disclaimer: We provide daily updates for Dollar to PKR, SAR to PKR, GBP to PKR and AED to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan as provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This is the official currency exchange rate provided by the banking regulator daily.