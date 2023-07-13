Euro to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 14 July 2023

EUR TO PKR – Today’s Euro Rate in Pakistan

Advertisement

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR  305.31 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is  305.91. on, 14 July 2023.

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today305.31305.91

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
 US DollarUSD278281
 EuroEUR302305
 British PoundGBP355361
 UAE DirhamAED76.477.2
 Saudi RiyalSAR73.274
 Kuwaiti DinarKWD908.34917.34
 Canadian DollarCAD214216
 Australian DollarAUD191195
 Omani RiyalOMR724.56732.56
 Japanese YenJPY1.911.98
 Malaysian RinggitMYR59.8760.47
Qatari RiyalQAR76.8177.51
 Bahrain DinarBHD741.93749.93
 Thai BhatTHB7.968.11
 Chinese YuanCNY38.739.1
 Hong Kong DollarHKD35.7236.07
 Danish KroneDKK41.1441.54
 New Zealand DollarNZD173.56175.56
 Singapore DollarSGD205207
 Norwegians KroneNOK26.6126.91
 Swedish KronaSEK25.9126.21
 Swiss FrancCHF315.27317.77
 Indian RupeeINR3.393.5
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

