GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 24 July 2023

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 368.48 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 369.13. Updated on, 24 July 2023.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 368.48 369.13

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 290 293 Euro EUR 318.53 319.13 British Pound GBP 323 369.13 UAE Dirham AED 79 79.9 Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.75 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.17 926.17 Canadian Dollar CAD 221.5 224.5 Australian Dollar AUD 198.5 201 Omani Riyal OMR 729.95 737.95 Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.04 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.87 62.47 Qatari Riyal QAR 77.21 77.91 Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.45 755.45 Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4 Chinese Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32 Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74 New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.75 178.75 Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5 Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25 Swedish Krona SEK 27.5 27.8 Swiss Franc CHF 327.4 329.9 Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.