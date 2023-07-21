Gold Rate in AED: Today Gold Rate in UAE on, 22 July 2023

Gold Rate in AED: Today Gold Rate in UAE on, 22 July 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Gold Rate in AED: Today Gold Rate in UAE on, 22 July 2023
Advertisement

UAE – A 24-karat per tola is being traded at AED 2,706.49 on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at AED 2,480.95 per tola as per the bullion market.

GOLD RATE IN UAE

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is AED 2,320.18 closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for AED 2,126.83 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at AED 2,480.95.

GOLD UNITGOLD PRICE IN UAEGOLD PRICE IN US DOLLAR (USD)
Gold 24K per OunceAED 7,216.69$1,964.69
Gold 24K per 10 GramsAED 2,320.18$631.65
Gold 22K per 10 GramsAED 2,126.83$579.01
Gold 24K per TolaAED 2,706.49$736.82
Gold 22K per TolaAED 2,480.95$675.42
Advertisement
To stay informed about current events, Please like us our social media pages:
Advertisement
Facebook pagehttps://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story