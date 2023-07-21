Gold Rate in AED: Today Gold Rate in UAE on, 22 July 2023

UAE – A 24-karat per tola is being traded at AED 2,706.49 on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at AED 2,480.95 per tola as per the bullion market.

GOLD RATE IN UAE

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is AED 2,320.18 closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for AED 2,126.83 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at AED 2,480.95.