Gold Rate in AED: Today Gold Rate in UAE on, 22 July 2023

Advertisement
UAE – A 24-karat per tola is being traded at AED 2,706.49 on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at AED 2,480.95 per tola as per the bullion market.
GOLD RATE IN UAE
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is AED 2,320.18 closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for AED 2,126.83 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at AED 2,480.95.
|GOLD UNIT
|GOLD PRICE IN UAE
|GOLD PRICE IN US DOLLAR (USD)
|Gold 24K per Ounce
|AED 7,216.69
|$1,964.69
|Gold 24K per 10 Grams
|AED 2,320.18
|$631.65
|Gold 22K per 10 Grams
|AED 2,126.83
|$579.01
|Gold 24K per Tola
|AED 2,706.49
|$736.82
|Gold 22K per Tola
|AED 2,480.95
|$675.42
Advertisement
To stay informed about current events, Please like us our social media pages:
Advertisement
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.