Gold Rate in Dubai today on, 28th July 2023

Articles
Gold Rate in Dubai today – File

UAE: Today Gold rates in AED (U.A.E Dirham) is 10 grams of gold 24K  2,300.97 Dirhams. Live today gold rate in UAE and different cities of UAE. Every UAE City Gold Rate is different.

However, these rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in UAE Dirham. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the UAE provide live rates.

GOLD RATE IN UAE

Check the updated gold rate in U.A.E Dirham on, 28 July 2023.

GOLD UNITGOLD PRICE IN UAEGOLD PRICE IN US DOLLAR (USD)
Gold 24K per OunceAED 7,156.93$1,948.35
Gold 24K per 10 GramsAED 2,300.97$626.40
Gold 22K per 10 GramsAED 2,109.22$574.20
Gold 24K per TolaAED 2,684.08$730.69
Gold 22K per TolaAED 2,460.41$669.80

Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in the Dubai jewellery market and quoted by Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal counsel before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.

