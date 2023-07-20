Gold Rate in Karachi today on, 21 July 2023

KARACHI – A 24-karat per tola is being traded at PKR 226,400 on Friday, July 21, 2023. Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 207,533 per tola as per the bullion market.

GOLD RATE IN KARACHI

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 226,400 closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 177,926 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 207,533.

GOLD PURITY RATE Gold 24K per 10 Grams Rs. 194,102 Gold 24K per Tola Rs. 226,400 Gold 22K per 10 Grams Rs. 177,926 Gold 22K per Tola Rs. 207,533 Silver per 10 Grams Rs. 2,271 The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery. Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.

