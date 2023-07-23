Gold Rate in Karachi today on, 24th July 2023

KARACHI – A 24-karat per tola is being traded at PKR 222,900 on Monday, July 24, 2023. Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 204,325 per tola as per the bullion market.

GOLD RATE IN KARACHI

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 191,101 the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 175,176 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 204,325.

GOLD PURITYRATE
Gold 24K per 10 GramsRs. 191,101
Gold 24K per TolaRs. 222,900
Gold 22K per 10 GramsRs. 175,176
Gold 22K per TolaRs. 204,325
Silver per 10 GramsRs. 2,262
The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery.

Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.

