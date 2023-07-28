Gold Rate in Karachi today on, 29th July 2023

KARACHI – A 24-karat per tola is being traded at PKR 222,100 on Friday, July 29, 2023. Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 203,592 per tola as per the bullion market.

GOLD RATE IN KARACHI

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 190,415 the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 174,547 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 203,592.

GOLD PURITY RATE Gold 24K per 10 Grams Rs. 190,415 Gold 24K per Tola Rs. 222,100 Gold 22K per 10 Grams Rs. 174,547 Gold 22K per Tola Rs. 203,592 Silver per 10 Grams Rs. 2,286 Advertisement The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery. Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.