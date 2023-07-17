PAKISTAN – A 24-karat per tola is being traded at PKR 212,900 on Monday, July 17, 2023. Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 182,527 per tola as per the bullion market.
GOLD RATE IN PAKISTAN AND OTHER CITIES
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 167,317 the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 167,317 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 195,158.
|GOLD PURITY
|RATE
|Gold 24K per 10 Grams
|Rs. 182,527
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Rs. 212,900
|Gold 22K per 10 Grams
|Rs. 167,317
|Gold 22K per Tola
|Rs. 195,158
|Silver per 10 Grams
|Rs. 2,222
Gold Rate in Lahore
|GOLD PURITY
|RATE
|Gold 24K per 10 Grams
|Rs. 182,613
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Rs. 213,000
|Gold 22K per 10 Grams
|Rs. 167,395
|Gold 22K per Tola
|Rs. 195,250
|Silver per 10 Grams
|Rs. 2,212
Gold Rate in Karachi
|GOLD PURITY
|RATE
|Gold 24K per 10 Grams
|Rs. 182,613
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Rs. 213,000
|Gold 22K per 10 Grams
|Rs. 167,395
|Gold 22K per Tola
|Rs. 195,250
|Silver per 10 Grams
|Rs. 2,212
Gold Rate in Islamabad
|GOLD PURITY
|RATE
|Gold 24K per 10 Grams
|Rs. 182,613
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Rs. 213,000
|Gold 22K per 10 Grams
|Rs. 167,395
|Gold 22K per Tola
|Rs. 195,250
|Silver per 10 Grams
|Rs. 2,212
Gold Rate in Peshawar
|GOLD PURITY
|RATE
|Gold 24K per 10 Grams
|Rs. 182,613
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Rs. 213,000
|Gold 22K per 10 Grams
|Rs. 167,395
|Gold 22K per Tola
|Rs. 195,250
|Silver per 10 Grams
|Rs. 2,212
Gold Rate in Faisalabad
|GOLD PURITY
|RATE
|Gold 24K per 10 Grams
|Rs. 182,613
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Rs. 213,000
|Gold 22K per 10 Grams
|Rs. 167,395
|Gold 22K per Tola
|Rs. 195,250
|Silver per 10 Grams
|Rs. 2,212
The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery.
Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.
