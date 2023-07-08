Gold Rate in Qatar on, 8th July 2023

QATAR – A 24-karat per tola is being traded at QAR 2,257.81 here on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at QAR 2,414.26 per tola as per the bullion market.

GOLD RATE IN QATAR

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is QAR 2,257.81 the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for QAR 2,069.66 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at QAR 2,414.26.

GOLD UNIT GOLD PRICE IN QATAR GOLD PRICE IN US DOLLAR (USD) Gold 24K per Ounce QAR 7,022.70 $1,928.74 Gold 24K per 10 Grams QAR 2,257.81 $620.09 Gold 22K per 10 Grams QAR 2,069.66 $568.42 Gold 24K per Tola QAR 2,633.74 $723.34 Gold 22K per Tola QAR 2,414.26 $663.06 The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected.