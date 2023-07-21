Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia today on, 22 July 2023

SAR – A 24-karat per tola is being traded at SAR 2,763.72 on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at SAR 2,533.41 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is SAR 2,369.24 closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for SAR 2,171.80 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at SAR 2,533.41.

GOLD UNIT GOLD PRICE IN SAUDI ARABIA GOLD PRICE IN US DOLLAR (USD) Gold 24K per Ounce SAR 7,369.28 $1,964.61 Gold 24K per 10 Grams SAR 2,369.24 $631.63 Gold 22K per 10 Grams SAR 2,171.80 $578.99 Gold 24K per Tola SAR 2,763.72 $736.79 Gold 22K per Tola SAR 2,533.41 $675.39

