Gold rates move up again in Pakistan – Check today Rates

Pakistani Rupee Appreciates Against US Dollar – Check today Rate
Karachi - Today, the value of the US Dollar showed a slight...
Gold rates in Pakistan have gone up due to a rise in international gold prices. The price of gold per ounce increased by $3, reaching $1975 in the global market.
Meanwhile, in Pakistan, the price of gold per tola saw an increase of PKR 2,600, and the price of gold per ten grams increased by PKR 2,230, setting a new record.
As a result of these price hikes, the local currency markets reported the price of gold per tola at PKR 224,700 and the price of gold per ten grams at PKR 192,644.
|Commodity
|Per Tola (PKR)
|Per 10 Grams (PKR)
|Gold
|PKR 224,700
|PKR 192,644
|Silver
|PKR 2,750
|PKR 2,357.68
