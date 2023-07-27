Advertisement
date 2023-07-27
Gold rates move up again in Pakistan – Check today Rates

Articles
Gold rates move up again in Pakistan – Check today Rates
Gold rates in Pakistan have gone up due to a rise in international gold prices. The price of gold per ounce increased by $3, reaching $1975 in the global market.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, the price of gold per tola saw an increase of PKR 2,600, and the price of gold per ten grams increased by PKR 2,230, setting a new record.

As a result of these price hikes, the local currency markets reported the price of gold per tola at PKR 224,700 and the price of gold per ten grams at PKR 192,644.

CommodityPer Tola (PKR)Per 10 Grams (PKR)
GoldPKR 224,700PKR 192,644
SilverPKR 2,750PKR 2,357.68

