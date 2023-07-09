Govt imposes heavy taxes on non-filers

- FBR has revised tax rates for filers and non-filers categories.
- Non-filers will be charged 7.5% on electricity bills above Rs25,000.
- Non-filers will be charged 10% on international transactions through debit cards.
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has revised tax rates for filers and non-filers categories in line with the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.
According to a notification, there will be 15 percent tax on filers and 30 percent on non-filers on prize bonds. The income tax on saving accounts will be 15% as against the earlier rate of 10%. For non-filers, the tax rate has been increased 30%.
On rental income, the tax rate for filers will be 5-15% and for non-filers, it will be 10-15%. On bonus shares, 10% tax will be applicable for filers and 20% for non-filers.
On motor vehicle leasing, filers will be charged zero tax while for non-filers it will be 12%. On motor vehicle registration, there will be a tax of Rs10,000 to Rs0.5 million for filers depending on the engine capacity, while for non-filers, it will be Rs30,000 to Rs1.5 million.
The token tax on vehicles from filers will be charged in the range of Rs800 to Rs10,000, while from non-filers, it will be from Rs1,600 to Rs20,000.
Filers will be charged 12% on commissions while it will be 24% for non-filers. On banking transactions, filers will not be charged tax while it will be 0.6% for non-filers.
A tax rate of 2% will be charged to filers on international transactions through debit cards while it will be 10% for non-filers.
On property transactions, filers will be charged a tax rate of 2% and non-filers 7%. On general services, a tax rate of 7% will be charged to filers and 14% to non-filers.
For monthly electricity bills of Rs25,000 or above, filers will not be charged any tax. For non-filers, a tax rate of 7.5% will be charged.
