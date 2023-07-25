Haval H6 Price in Pakistan July 2023

Haval H6: Compact crossover SUV introduced by Haval in 2011 (owned by Great Wall Motor).

Available in front-wheel-drive and 4-wheel-drive options.

Launched in Pakistan in collaboration with Sazgar Engineering, offering the third-generation H6 High variant.

The Haval H6, a compact crossover SUV, was introduced by the Chinese automobile company Haval (owned by Great Wall Motor) in 2011. It is available in both front-wheel-drive and 4-wheel-drive options and has been the best-selling SUV in China since 2015.

In collaboration with Sazgar Engineering, the Haval H6 has been launched in Pakistan, offering the third generation of the model, specifically the H6 High variant.

Haval H6 Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Haval H6 2023 is available at ex-factory prices, starting from PKR 9,499,000 for the base variant 1.5T and going up to PKR 12,149,000 for the top-tier HEV variant.

Variants Ex-Factory Price Haval H6 1.5T 1497 cc, Automatic, Petrol
6 Airbags, Power Boot, Sun Roof, Moon Roof, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start PKR 9,499,000

Haval H6 2.0T AWD 1998 cc, Automatic, Petrol
6 Airbags, Power Boot, Sun Roof, Moon Roof, Rear AC Vents, Heated Seats, Push Start PKR 10,849,000

Haval H6 HEV
1497 cc, Automatic, Hybrid 6 Airbags, Power Boot, Sun Roof, Moon Roof, Rear AC Vents, Heated Seats, Push Start

PKR 12,149,000

Haval H6 Exterior:

The 2023 Haval H6 boasts an aggressive design with bold curves and sleek waistlines.

The front features a striking grille, automatic LED headlights with Follow Me Home function, and LED fog lamps and Daytime Running Lights (DRLs).

The rear of the car includes LED taillights, a functional spoiler, and a rear screen wiper.

Additionally, the Haval H6 2023 comes with a panoramic sunroof.

Haval H6 Interior:

Inside, the Haval H6 2023 offers a spacious and comfortable cabin.

The 5-seater crossover SUV provides an array of comfort features.

Front-wheel-drive models include four driving modes: Normal, ECO, Sport, and Snow mode.

The leather seats are both comfortable and ventilated, and the rear seats support a 40/60 split feature.

The driver's seat is 6-way manually adjustable, while passenger seats are 4-way manual adjustable.

The leather-wrapped steering wheel includes multifunction steering switches and is manually adjustable in four ways.

The interior also includes a 12V power outlet, sun visor with vanity mirror and light, and automatic dual-zone climate control.

The center fascia features a 10.25-inch full-color instrument cluster with FM/AM radio, Bluetooth connectivity, and Apple CarPlay support.

Entertainment options are provided by six speakers and front and rear USB charging ports.

