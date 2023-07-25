Haval Jolion Price in Pakistan July 2023

- 2023 model with striking exterior design and panoramic sunroof.
- Ex-factory price of PKR 8,299,000 for 1.5T variant.
- Comfortable cabin with multi-function steering wheel, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and heated front seats.
The Haval Jolion is a compact crossover SUV manufactured by Haval, a subsidiary of Great Wall Motor, since 2020. In 2021, it was introduced in Pakistan through a collaboration with Sazgar Engineering.
Haval Jolion Price in Pakistan
In Pakistan, the ex-factory price of the Haval Jolion 2023 for its 1.5T variant is PKR 8,299,000
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Haval Jolion 1.5T
1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol
Delivery Time: 3 months
6 Airbags, Power Boot, Sun Roof, Rear AC Vents, Navigation
PKR 8,299,000
Haval Jolion Exterior:
- The 2023 model of the Haval Jolion boasts a striking exterior design with sharp lines and a bold appearance.
- At the front, it features a classic chrome-plated honeycomb grille, along with halogen headlamps equipped with Follow Me Home function and Daytime Running Lights (DRLs).
- The rear of the car includes rear fog lamps, LED taillights, a rear wiper, and a functional rear spoiler with a High mounted stop lamp.
- Notably, the Haval Jolion 2023 is equipped with a panoramic sunroof, adding to its overall appeal.
Haval Jolion Interior:
- Inside, the Haval Jolion 2023 offers an exceptionally comfortable cabin.
- The multi-function steering wheel includes audio control and cruise control switches for added convenience. It is accompanied by a 3.5-inch full-color instrument cluster.
- The center fascia features a large 10.25-inch full-color touchscreen infotainment system, supporting radio AM/FM, Bluetooth hands-free link system, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, the system includes 4 speakers and front and rear USB slots.
- The seats in the Haval Jolion are designed for comfort, with the driver’s seat having 6-way manual adjustment and the front passenger seat featuring 4-way manual adjustment. Both front seats are heated, and the rear seats have a 60/40 split feature.
- Other standard features include automatic dual-zone climate control, sun visors with vanity mirrors and lights, a luggage cover, and a 12V power outlet.
