Haval Jolion Price in Pakistan July 2023

2023 model with striking exterior design and panoramic sunroof.

Ex-factory price of PKR 8,299,000 for 1.5T variant.

Comfortable cabin with multi-function steering wheel, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and heated front seats.

The Haval Jolion is a compact crossover SUV manufactured by Haval, a subsidiary of Great Wall Motor, since 2020. In 2021, it was introduced in Pakistan through a collaboration with Sazgar Engineering.

Haval Jolion Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the ex-factory price of the Haval Jolion 2023 for its 1.5T variant is PKR 8,299,000

Variants Ex-Factory Price Haval Jolion 1.5T 1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol 6 Airbags, Power Boot, Sun Roof, Rear AC Vents, Navigation PKR 8,299,000

Haval Jolion Exterior:

The 2023 model of the Haval Jolion boasts a striking exterior design with sharp lines and a bold appearance.

The rear of the car includes rear fog lamps, LED taillights, a rear wiper, and a functional rear spoiler with a High mounted stop lamp.

Notably, the Haval Jolion 2023 is equipped with a panoramic sunroof, adding to its overall appeal.

Haval Jolion Interior:

The multi-function steering wheel includes audio control and cruise control switches for added convenience. It is accompanied by a 3.5-inch full-color instrument cluster.

The center fascia features a large 10.25-inch full-color touchscreen infotainment system, supporting radio AM/FM, Bluetooth hands-free link system, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, the system includes 4 speakers and front and rear USB slots.

The seats in the Haval Jolion are designed for comfort, with the driver’s seat having 6-way manual adjustment and the front passenger seat featuring 4-way manual adjustment. Both front seats are heated, and the rear seats have a 60/40 split feature.

Other standard features include automatic dual-zone climate control, sun visors with vanity mirrors and lights, a luggage cover, and a 12V power outlet.

