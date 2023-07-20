Honda Accord latest Price in Pakistan July 2023

Honda Accord, a top-selling mid-size sedan, has been successful globally since 1976.

Its main competitor is the Toyota Camry, and it offers various body styles.

Honda Accord 2023’s ex-factory price in Pakistan for 1.5L VTEC Turbo is PKR 15,499,000.

Advertisement

The Honda Accord, a mid-size sedan produced by Honda, was introduced in 1976 and has been a top-selling vehicle in various regions worldwide.

Its main rival is the Toyota Camry. The Accord name has been used for different body styles, including coupes, wagons, crossovers, and hatchbacks. In the United States, the Accord has achieved significant success and was among the first Japanese cars to be assembled in the country.

This popularity can be attributed to its spacious interior, providing ample legroom and headroom for rear passengers, as well as a sizable boot space and comfortable driving experience in urban areas.

Honda Accord 2023 Price in Pakistan

The ex-factory price of the Honda Accord 2023 in Pakistan for its 1.5L VTEC Turbo variant is PKR 15,499,000.

Variants Ex-Factory Price Honda Accord 1.5L VTEC Turbo Advertisement 1498 cc, Automatic, Petrol 6 Airbags, Sun Roof, Moon Roof, Rear AC Vents, Heated Seats, Navigation, Push Start

Advertisement PKR 15,499,000Get Accord 1.5L VTEC Turbo On Road Price

Honda Accord Exterior

Advertisement

The 2023 Honda Accord boasts an elegant and sleek exterior design, maintaining the distinctive Accord style while incorporating new elements like LED headlights, fog lights, and an electric sunroof. The rear features LED combination lights, a shark-fin antenna, and dual-outlet exhaust.

Inside, the Accord offers a comfortable and luxurious interior with leather-wrapped adjustable seats, including an 8-way electrically adjustable driver seat with lumbar support and memory function. The steering wheel is also leather-wrapped and adjustable, equipped with convenient mounted controls for Bluetooth, audio, and Cruise Control.

Safety features are abundant, including six airbags, IsoFix, ABS, BA, EBD, emergency stop signal, hill start assist, lane watch, and VSA. It also includes a seatbelt reminder, multi-angle reversing camera, and cold-proof rear door locks.

The Accord incorporates modern technology with push-button start/stop, smart entry, immobilizer, security alarm system, and walk-away auto-lock. It offers two driving modes, ECON with ECON assist for fuel efficiency and a Sports mode for a more dynamic driving experience.

Honda Accord Interior

The car’s interior climate is controlled by dual-zone climate control, ensuring comfort for all occupants. Noise-reducing wheels and active noise control enhance the peacefulness of the ride. Additional features include one-touch lane winker, auto up/down power windows, and an instrument panel displaying vital information.

Advertisement

The infotainment system features an 8-inch display with advanced capacitive technology, providing access to various multimedia options, including radio, MP3/WMA connectivity, smartphone connection, and Bluetooth phone display. The Accord also comes equipped with six speakers and four USB ports, ensuring a delightful infotainment experience.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Toyota Fortuner: 2024 Toyota Fortuner has surfaced online before its official launch 2024 Toyota Fortuner leaked images create excitement before launch. Striking design inspired...