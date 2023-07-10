Honda BRV Price in Pakistan July 2023

The Honda BR-V is a subcompact crossover SUV manufactured by Honda.

The current available variant in Pakistan is the facelifted version.

The price of the Honda BR-V 2023 i-VTEC S variant in Pakistan is PKR 6,529,000.

The Honda BR-V is a subcompact crossover SUV produced by the Japanese automaker Honda. It was launched in Pakistan in 2017 as a budget-friendly 7-seater SUV, offering three trims: Honda BR-V i-VTEC, i-VTEC MT, and i-VTEC S.

In 2019, the BR-V underwent a facelift, which included enhancements to its exterior design and the addition of new interior features. Presently, only the facelifted version of the BR-V is available in Pakistan.

Honda BR-V 2023 Price in Pakistan

The Honda BR-V 2023 in Pakistan is priced at PKR 6,529,000 for its i-VTEC S variant. This price reflects the ex-factory cost of the Honda BR-V in Pakistan.

Variants Ex-Factory Price Honda BR-V i-VTEC S 1497 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start, Climate Control, DRLs, Steering Switches PKR 6,529,000

BR-V Exterior

The Honda BR-V 2023 exhibits a captivating and streamlined exterior design. Its front end showcases a fresh bumper, a contemporary grille, and autoprojector headlamps accompanied by daytime running lights (DRLs). The addition of stylish fog lights below the headlamps enhances the overall sophistication of the vehicle.

On the sides, power-retractable side mirrors and sun visors offer convenience and functionality for both the driver and passengers. Moving to the rear, the BR-V presents a chrome garnish, LED taillights positioned at the edges, and a purposeful spoiler and rear wiper that combine aesthetics with practicality.

Completing the exterior features is a shark fin antenna atop the car, providing a modern touch while improving radio signal reception. These exterior elements collectively contribute to the Honda BR-V 2023’s overall allure and stylish appearance.

Honda BRV Interior

The interior of the Honda BR-V 2023 provides a luxurious and comfortable atmosphere with its premium fabric upholstery and spacious layout. With seating for seven passengers, there is ample room for everyone.

The electrically powered steering wheel is adjustable for tilt and features audio control switches, allowing the driver to conveniently navigate and control the audio system while keeping their hands on the wheel.

The meter cluster behind the steering wheel includes a multi-information LCD display that presents essential driver information, including an Eco indicator to promote fuel-efficient driving.

For added convenience, the BR-V offers smart entry with a push-start button, enabling keyless access and effortless engine ignition. The driver’s seat height can be adjusted to achieve personalized comfort during long journeys.

The second-row seats are equipped with various adjustments, including reclining, sliding, and tilting, providing flexibility for passengers.

These seats can also be fully folded, and the third row features folding 50/50 seats with fully folding and one-touch tumble features, allowing for easy customization of seating arrangements and increased cargo space when required.

The center fascia of the BR-V features a 7-inch display screen that supports a navigation system, smartphone connectivity, hands-free telephone technology via Bluetooth, an HDMI port, and USB input. This seamless integration of mobile devices provides access to entertainment and navigation features.

To ensure comfort, the car includes digital air conditioning with rear AC vents, delivering efficient temperature control for all passengers. Additionally, it offers a 12V power outlet and an impressive 10 cupholders, providing convenient charging options and storage for beverages.

In terms of safety, the Honda BR-V 2023 is equipped with two airbags, seatbelts for all occupants, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake distribution (EBD), a security alarm with immobilizer, and a rearview camera. These safety features enhance the overall safety and security of the vehicle and its passengers.