Honda CD 70 Dream Price in Pakistan July 2023

The Honda CD 70 Dream has gained immense popularity in Pakistan due to its latest design, powerful engine, and impressive fuel efficiency, setting it apart from its competitors.

Designed with a focus on attracting young riders, the Honda CD 70 Dream 2023 boasts a stylish and sporty visor, a modern speedometer, and excellent road grip, ensuring a fantastic riding experience with its extended seat.

What truly sets the Honda CD 70 Dream apart is its remarkable fuel efficiency, offering an impressive 55 kilometers per litre, making it one of the most fuel-efficient bikes available. Furthermore, its comfort surpasses others in its class.

Equipped with a 4-stroke single cylinder air cooled engine and a 4-speed transmission, this two-wheeler is a reliable choice. Currently, it is offered in two colors: Red and Black.

Honda CD 70 Dream Price in Pakistan

Honda CD 70 Dream Price in Pakistan is Rs. 124,500/-

Honda CD 70 Dream Specifications

With its exceptional fuel efficiency, the Honda CD 70 Dream allows riders to cover a distance of up to 473 km on a full tank, making it a reliable companion for longer journeys.

