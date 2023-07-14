Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Honda CD 70 Dream Price in Pakistan July 2023

Honda CD 70 Dream Price in Pakistan July 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Honda CD 70 Dream Price in Pakistan July 2023

Honda CD 70 Dream Price in Pakistan July 2023

Advertisement
  • The Honda CD 70 Dream has gained immense popularity in Pakistan.
  • Equipped with a 4-stroke single cylinder air cooled engine and a 4-speed transmission.
  • Honda CD 70 Dream allows riders to cover a distance of up to 473 km on a full tank.
Advertisement

The Honda CD 70 Dream has gained immense popularity in Pakistan due to its latest design, powerful engine, and impressive fuel efficiency, setting it apart from its competitors.

Designed with a focus on attracting young riders, the Honda CD 70 Dream 2023 boasts a stylish and sporty visor, a modern speedometer, and excellent road grip, ensuring a fantastic riding experience with its extended seat.

What truly sets the Honda CD 70 Dream apart is its remarkable fuel efficiency, offering an impressive 55 kilometers per litre, making it one of the most fuel-efficient bikes available. Furthermore, its comfort surpasses others in its class.

Equipped with a 4-stroke single cylinder air cooled engine and a 4-speed transmission, this two-wheeler is a reliable choice. Currently, it is offered in two colors: Red and Black.

Honda CD 70 Dream Price in Pakistan

Honda CD 70 Dream Price in Pakistan is Rs. 124,500/-

Advertisement

Honda CD 70 Dream Specifications

With its exceptional fuel efficiency, the Honda CD 70 Dream allows riders to cover a distance of up to 473 km on a full tank, making it a reliable companion for longer journeys.

Also Read

Honda CD 70 Price in Pakistan July 2023
Honda CD 70 Price in Pakistan July 2023

Atlas Honda has raised the prices of all its units, including the...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story