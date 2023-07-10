Honda CD 70 Price in Pakistan July 2023

Honda CD 70 Price in Pakistan July 2023

Honda CD 70 Price in Pakistan July 2023

Atlas Honda has raised the prices of all its units, including the affordable Honda CD 70 model, due to the impact of currency devaluation and a significant rise in production costs.

Despite the price hike, Honda CD 70 continues to be one of the best-selling motorcycles in the country. As one of the leading manufacturers of two-wheelers in Pakistan, Atlas Honda has faced challenges in maintaining competitive pricing amidst these market factors.

As of July 2023, the Honda CD 70 is priced at PKR 154,900 in Pakistan.

Honda CD 70 2023 Specifications

Honda CD 70 2023 Specifications

Engine4-Stroke OHC Air Cooled
Displacement72 cm3
Bore & Stroke47.0 x 41.4 mm
Compression Ratio8.8:1
ClutchMultiple Wet Plates
Transmission4 Constant Speed Mesh
StartingKick Start
FrameBackbone Type
Dimension(LxWxH)1897 x 751 x 1014 mm
Ground Clearance136 mm
Petrol Capacity8.5 Liters (Reserve: 1.0 Liter)
Tire at Front2.25 – 17 (4 PR)
Tire at Back2.50 – 17 (4 PR)
Dry Weight82kg
