Honda CD 70 Price in Pakistan July 2023

Atlas Honda has raised the prices of all its units, including the affordable Honda CD 70 model, due to the impact of currency devaluation and a significant rise in production costs.

Despite the price hike, Honda CD 70 continues to be one of the best-selling motorcycles in the country. As one of the leading manufacturers of two-wheelers in Pakistan, Atlas Honda has faced challenges in maintaining competitive pricing amidst these market factors.

Honda CD 70 Price in Pakistan

As of July 2023, the Honda CD 70 is priced at PKR 154,900 in Pakistan.

Honda CD 70 2023 Specifications

Honda CD 70 2023 Specifications Engine 4-Stroke OHC Air Cooled Displacement 72 cm3 Bore & Stroke 47.0 x 41.4 mm Compression Ratio 8.8:1 Clutch Multiple Wet Plates Transmission 4 Constant Speed Mesh Starting Kick Start Frame Backbone Type Dimension(LxWxH) 1897 x 751 x 1014 mm Ground Clearance 136 mm Petrol Capacity 8.5 Liters (Reserve: 1.0 Liter) Tire at Front 2.25 – 17 (4 PR) Tire at Back 2.50 – 17 (4 PR) Dry Weight 82kg