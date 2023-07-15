Honda CG 125 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Honda CG 125 is a popular motorcycle manufactured by Atlas Honda in Pakistan.

The Honda CG 125, manufactured by Atlas Honda in Pakistan, is a highly popular motorcycle known for its strong sales. It was first introduced in Pakistan in 1992 as a four-stroke two-wheeler and has undergone various updates over the years.

Despite these updates, the overall shape of the commuter motorcycle has remained unchanged. The CG 125 has been dominant in the market and is renowned for its strong resale value in Pakistan.

The Honda CG 125 is equipped with a four-speed Constant Mesh transmission and features Multiple Wet Clutch Plates, which contribute to improved performance and durability.

It has a fuel capacity of 9.2 liters, providing impressive mileage. The motorcycle has a dry weight of 100kg.

Honda CG 125 Price in Pakistan

Due to a shortage of parts caused by government-imposed import restrictions, the company has raised the prices of the Honda CG 125 motorcycle multiple times. As of July 2023, the latest price of the Honda CG 125 in Pakistan is Rs229,900.