Honda CG 125 Price in Pakistan July 2023

Motorcycle prices raised due to currency devaluation and import restrictions in Pakistan.

Honda CG125 is popular for its durability and resale value.

Strong demand for Honda motorcycles persists despite price increases.

Advertisement

In light of a decrease in the value of the local currency and import restrictions, motorcycle manufacturers in Pakistan, including Honda Atlas, have been compelled to raise the prices of their motorcycles. This surge in prices has affected various models, with significant price increases being implemented. However, despite these repeated adjustments, the demand for Honda motorcycles remains resilient.

One particular model that stands out among Honda’s offerings is the Honda CG125. Renowned for its sturdy construction and excellent resale value, the Honda CG125 has gained popularity as a reliable mode of transportation for daily commutes. Its powerful engine and solid build quality have made it a preferred choice for many riders in the market.

The economic challenges faced by the country, including the devaluation of the local currency and import restrictions, have had a direct impact on the motorcycle industry. These factors have led to increased costs for manufacturers, necessitating price hikes to maintain profitability. Despite the price increases, customers are still drawn to the Honda brand and continue to show strong demand for their motorcycles.

The durability and reliability of Honda motorcycles, particularly the CG125, have played a significant role in sustaining their popularity. The robust build quality and reputation for high resale value have instilled confidence in buyers, who view Honda motorcycles as a sound investment and a practical choice for their transportation needs.

Honda CG 125 Price in Pakistan:

Advertisement As of July 2023, the prevailing cost of the Honda CG 125 stands at PKR 229,900, while the Special Edition variant is priced at PKR 275,900. Advertisement

Advertisement

While the price hikes may pose challenges for some potential buyers, the loyalty and trust that customers place in Honda motorcycles have outweighed the impact of increased costs. Honda’s commitment to quality and performance has enabled them to maintain a strong market position, even amidst economic difficulties.

As the motorcycle industry adapts to changing economic conditions, manufacturers like Honda continue to prioritize meeting customer expectations by delivering reliable and durable motorcycles. By focusing on providing value for money, Honda has successfully weathered the economic challenges and maintained its standing as a popular choice among motorcycle enthusiasts in Pakistan.

Also Read Honda CD 70 Price in Pakistan July 2023 Despite the price hike, the Honda CD 70 remains a popular choice...