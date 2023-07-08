Honda City Prices Surge by Up to Rs. 2 Million

Honda City Price in Pakistan July 2023
Prices of Honda City have significantly increased by up to Rs. 2...
Honda City prices have undergone a significant increase of up to Rs. 2 million within a year. When comparing the prices of different Honda City models in June 2022 and June 2023, the rates have risen in the range of Rs. 1,535,000 to Rs. 2,080,000.
For instance, the City Aspire CVT model’s price has surged from Rs. 3,899,000 in June 2022 to Rs. 5,979,000 in June 2023. Similarly, the Honda City 1.2L MT model has experienced an escalation in price, reaching Rs. 4,799,000 in June 2023 from Rs. 3,264,000 in June 2022. The new price for the Honda City Aspire MT has settled at Rs. 5,759,000 in June 2023. Moreover, the rates for the City 1.5L CVT and City 1.2L CVT models have also soared to Rs. 5,549,000 and Rs. 4,929,000, respectively.
This represents a substantial difference of Rs. 1,960,000 and Rs. 1,540,000 compared to their prices in June 2022.
|Models
|Price
|Honda City 1.2L MT
|Rs4,779,000
|Honda City 1.2L CVT
|Rs4,929,000
|Honda City 1.5LS CVT
|Rs5,549,000
|Honda City 1.5LAS MT
|Rs5,759,000
|Honda City 1.5LAS CVT
|Rs5,979,000
