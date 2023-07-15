Honda Civic 2023 Price in Pakistan and Specs

The Honda Civic is a popular car model in Pakistan, manufactured by Atlas Honda.

The Civic 2023 is available in three variants: Standard, Oriel, and RS.

The exterior features a modern front grille, daytime running lights, and different headlamp options.

The Honda Civic 2023 is a popular car model in Pakistan, manufactured by Atlas Honda, a local automobile manufacturer and subsidiary of Honda. Since its global launch in 1972, the Honda Civic has gone through several generations, each bringing various upgrades and improvements.

In 1979, the second-generation Honda Civic was introduced with increased interior space and improved engine power.

The third-generation, launched in 1983, received the prestigious “1983 Car of the Year Japan Award” for its superior build quality and comfortable interior. The fifth-generation Honda Civic, unveiled in 1991, was recognized as Honda’s most fuel-efficient model at the time and won the “Japan Car of the Year” award.

The sixth-generation Civic, also known as “EK,” was the first Honda to be locally assembled in Pakistan. It offered different suspension and engine options, but only the sedan variant was available in the Pakistani market. The eighth-generation Civic, known as “Reborn” in Pakistan, arrived in 2006 and featured an impressive 1.8-liter 140bhp engine.

The 10th Generation Honda Civic, called Civic X, was introduced in Pakistan in 2016. It is a front-engine, front-wheel drive, subcompact sedan available in three variants locally: 1.8 Liter, 1.8-Liter VTI Oriel, and 1.5 RS Turbo. Globally, it is sold in four variants: LX, EX, EX-T, and EX-L. The 11th generation Honda Civic 2023 was launched in Pakistan on March 5, 2022, and has already gained significant attention in the Pakistani market.

Honda Civic 2023 Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Honda Civic Standard 1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Rear Central Control, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start, Driving Modes, Climate Control PKR 8,599,000

Get Civic Standard On Road Price Honda Civic Oriel 1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Sun Roof, Rear Central Control, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start, Driving Modes PKR 8,949,000

Get Civic Oriel On Road Price Honda Civic RS 1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Sun Roof, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start, Driving Modes, Climate Control

PKR 10,199,000Get Civic RS On Road Price

Honda Civic Exterior:

The all-new Honda Civic 2023 showcases a captivating design, featuring a contemporary front grille that embodies the essence of the new generation style. It is equipped with daytime running lights that have an auto-off timer for convenience. The Standard and Oriel variants have Halogen projector headlamps, while the RS variant boasts stylish LED headlamps. The RS variant also stands out with front fog lights and a panoramic sunroof, offering an enhanced driving experience. Noteworthy features across all variants include a one-touch lane winker, side mirrors with integrated turn signals, lens-type tail lamps, electrically adjustable door mirrors, and remote retractable mirrors.

Honda Civic Interior:

The Honda Civic 2023 offers a range of comfortable and convenient features. The Standard and Oriel variants have an electric power steering wrapped in urethane, while the RS variant features a luxurious leather-wrapped steering wheel. All variants have a steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment and convenient steering switches for easy control. Behind the steering wheel, there’s a 7-inch TFT multi-information instrument display providing essential vehicle information. The seats are wrapped in high-grade fabric and offer height adjustment for optimal comfort. Front and rear armrests come with cup holders for beverage storage. The Civic includes power windows, power door locks, and interior lighting for added convenience.

Notable features include a front USB port, trunk lid lining, self-opening trunk, and trunk hinge cover. The Standard and Oriel variants have a 7-inch MP5 touch screen with four speakers, while the RS variant features a larger 9-inch Android-based entertainment system with navigation. The RS variant’s entertainment system supports front and dynamic rear cameras for enhanced visibility. All variants include dual-zone automatic air conditioning with rear ventilation, ensuring a comfortable cabin environment for all passengers.