Honda Civic Latest Price in Pakistan July 2023

The Honda Civic 2023 is offered in Pakistan with prices starting from PKR 8,599,000 for the Standard base model and going up to PKR 10,199,000 for the RS top-of-the-line variant. These prices apply to ex-factory units of the Honda Civic in the country.

The Honda Civic is a well-liked car model in Pakistan, produced by Atlas Honda, a local automobile manufacturer and subsidiary of Honda. Since its worldwide debut in 1972, the Civic has undergone multiple generations, incorporating numerous enhancements and advancements with each iteration.

The all-new Honda Civic 2023 presents an appealing design language, characterized by a contemporary front grille that embodies the essence of a new generation style. At the front, the car is equipped with daytime running lights that have an auto-off timer for added convenience.

The Standard and Oriel variants feature Halogen projector headlamps, while the RS variant boasts stylish LED headlamps. Additionally, the Civic RS offers extra features such as auto headlights, auto headlight adjustment, and auto high beam functionality.

The RS variant stands out with its front fog lights and a panoramic sunroof, providing an enhanced driving experience not found in the base variants. Other notable standard features across all variants include a one-touch lane winker, side mirrors with integrated turn signals, lens-type tail lamps, electrically adjustable door mirrors, and remote retractable mirrors.

Honda Civic Interior

The Honda Civic 2023 offers a range of comfortable and convenient features to enhance the driving experience. The Standard and Oriel variants feature an electric power steering wrapped in urethane, while the RS variant boasts a luxurious leather-wrapped steering wheel.

All variants come with a steering wheel that offers tilt and telescopic adjustment and convenient steering switches for easy control. Behind the steering wheel, there is a 7-inch TFT multi-information instrument display that provides essential vehicle information.