Honda Civic Price in Pakistan July 2023

Honda Civic 2023 price range: PKR 8,599,000 to PKR 10,199,000 (ex-factory).

7-inch TFT multi-information instrument display.

The Honda Civic is a well-liked car model in Pakistan, produced by Atlas Honda, a local automobile manufacturer and subsidiary of Honda. Since its worldwide debut in 1972, the Civic has undergone multiple generations, incorporating numerous enhancements and advancements with each iteration.

Honda Civic 2023 Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Honda Civic 2023 is available at a price range of PKR 8,599,000 for the Standard base variant to PKR 10,199,000 for the RS top-of-the-line variant. These prices for the Honda Civic in Pakistan are for ex-factory units.

Variants Ex-Factory Price Honda Civic Standard 1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Rear Central Control, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start, Driving Modes, Climate Control PKR 8,599,000

Honda Civic Oriel 1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Sun Roof, Rear Central Control, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start, Driving Modes PKR 8,949,000

Honda Civic RS 1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Sun Roof, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start, Driving Modes, Climate Control PKR 10,199,000

Get Civic RS On Road Price

Honda Civic Exterior

The all-new Honda Civic 2023 presents an appealing design language, characterized by a contemporary front grille that embodies the essence of a new generation style. At the front, the car is equipped with daytime running lights that have an auto-off timer for added convenience.

The Standard and Oriel variants feature Halogen projector headlamps, while the RS variant boasts stylish LED headlamps. Additionally, the Civic RS offers extra features such as auto headlights, auto headlight adjustment, and auto high beam functionality.

The RS variant stands out with its front fog lights and a panoramic sunroof, providing an enhanced driving experience not found in the base variants. Other notable standard features across all variants include a one-touch lane winker, side mirrors with integrated turn signals, lens-type tail lamps, electrically adjustable door mirrors, and remote retractable mirrors.

Honda Civic Interior

The Honda Civic 2023 offers a range of comfortable and convenient features to enhance the driving experience. The Standard and Oriel variants feature an electric power steering wrapped in urethane, while the RS variant boasts a luxurious leather-wrapped steering wheel.

All variants come with a steering wheel that offers tilt and telescopic adjustment and convenient steering switches for easy control. Behind the steering wheel, there is a 7-inch TFT multi-information instrument display that provides essential vehicle information.

The seats in the Civic are upholstered in high-grade fabric and offer height adjustment for optimal comfort. Both the front and rear armrests are equipped with cup holders for convenient storage of beverages. Additionally, the Civic offers power windows, power door locks, and interior lighting for added convenience.

Other notable features include a front USB port, trunk lid lining, self-opening trunk, and trunk hinge cover. In terms of entertainment, the Standard and Oriel variants feature a 7-inch MP5 touch screen and four speakers, while the RS variant boasts a larger 9-inch Android-based entertainment system with navigation.

The RS variant’s entertainment system supports a front camera, a dynamic rear camera, and a webcam for enhanced visibility and convenience. Finally, all variants of the Civic include dual-zone automatic air conditioning with rear ventilation, ensuring a comfortable cabin environment for all passengers.