Honda Civic price in USA July 2023

The Honda Civic 2023 is available in four trims: LX, Sport, EX, and Touring.

All trims are paired with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).

The Civic gets an estimated combined EPA fuel economy of up to 35–36 MPG.

Honda, a brand synonymous with reliability and innovation, has introduced the much-anticipated 2023 Honda Civic to the US market. Known for its practicality, efficiency, and stylish design, the new Honda Civic sets a new standard for compact cars. In this article, we explore the pricing and key specifications of the 2023 Honda Civic in the USA, providing a comprehensive overview of this popular model.

Pricing and Variants

The 2023 Honda Civic comes in various trim levels, each offering distinct features and capabilities. As of [current date], the starting prices for the different trims are as follows:

Honda Civic LX

Starting Price: $21,700

The LX trim serves as the base model, providing a balance of practicality and value for money. It comes equipped with advanced safety features and modern technology.

Honda Civic Sport

Starting Price: $24,100

The Sport trim adds a touch of athleticism to the Civic, boasting sporty design elements and performance enhancements.

Honda Civic EX

Starting Price: $24,700

The EX trim elevates the Civic’s comfort and convenience with additional amenities and technology features.

Honda Civic Touring

Starting Price: $29,400

The Touring trim represents the top-tier option, offering a luxurious experience with premium features and sophisticated styling.

Customers have the option to add extra packages and accessories to customize their Civic according to their preferences.

Honda Civic 2023 Key Specifications

The 2023 Honda Civic is designed to deliver an optimal driving experience, blending efficiency, agility, and advanced technology. Some key specifications that define the new Honda Civic include:

Engine Options

The Honda Civic is equipped with a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine for LX and Sport trims, delivering 158 horsepower and 138 lb-ft of torque.

The EX and Touring trims come with a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, generating 180 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque.

Transmission

All trims are paired with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) that offers smooth and efficient power delivery.

Fuel Efficiency

The Honda Civic is renowned for its fuel efficiency, providing an estimated combined EPA fuel economy of up to 35–36 MPG, depending on the trim.

Interior and Technology

The cabin of the 2023 Civic exudes sophistication and comfort, featuring modern technology such as a high-resolution touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and available wireless charging.

Safety

The Honda Sensing® suite of safety features comes standard on all Civic trims, offering advanced driver-assistance systems, including Collision Mitigation Braking SystemTM (CMBSTM), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC).

