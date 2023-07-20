Honda Fit Latest Price in Pakistan July 2023

3rd Gen Honda Fit: Subcompact hatchback with larger dimensions and aerodynamic design.

Honda Fit Price in Pakistan: Starting from PKR 4,775,430 for used models.

2023 Honda Accord: Sleek exterior, leather-wrapped seats, advanced safety features.

The 3rd Generation Honda Fit, introduced in 2013, is a front-engine, front-wheel-drive subcompact hatchback. Compared to its 2nd Generation counterpart, it has larger exterior dimensions, providing a more spacious interior and a larger boot space, while also boasting a more aerodynamically efficient body. In some regions, the Honda Fit is known as the Honda Jazz. It shares its platform with other Honda models like the Honda City and Honda Airwave.

Honda Fit Price in Pakistan

The price of a used Honda Fit in Pakistan varies between PKR 4,775,430, depending on factors such as the model year, mileage, variant, and overall condition of the car.

Variants Price* Honda Fit 1.5 EXECUTIVE 1498 cc, Automatic, Petrol 6 Airbags, Push Start, Driving Modes, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Control PKR 4,775,430

The 2023 Honda Accord features an elegant and sleek exterior design, incorporating a thin front grille, LED low-beam headlights, and LED fog lights. The car is equipped with power-foldable side mirrors, an electric sunroof, rear combination lights with LED light bars, a shark-fin antenna, and an LED high mount stop lamp. Rear reflectors and dual-outlet exhaust further enhance its appearance.

Inside, the Honda Accord 2023 offers a comfortable interior with leather-wrapped adjustable seats, including an 8-way electrically adjustable driver seat with lumbar support and memory feature, and 4-way electrically adjustable passenger seats. The rear seat can be folded down to increase boot space. The leather-wrapped steering wheel has tilt and telescope adjustment features and mounted controls for Bluetooth, audio, and Cruise Control, adding to its luxurious feel.

Safety features include 6 airbags, IsoFix, ABS, BA, EBD, emergency stop signal, hill start assist, lane watch, and VSA, along with a seatbelt reminder, multi-angle reversing camera, and cold-proof rear door locks.

The Accord comes with push-button start/stop, smart entry, immobilizer, security alarm system, and walk-away auto-lock features. It offers two driving modes – ECON with ECON assist and Sports mode.

Standard features in the car include air conditioning with dual-zone climate control, noise-reducing wheels, and active noise control for a peaceful ride. Additional features include one-touch lane winker, auto up/down power windows, and an instrument panel displaying vital information.

The 8-inch display with advanced capacitive technology provides access to multimedia options, supporting radio, MP3/WMA connectivity, smartphone connection, and Bluetooth phone display. The car also has 6 speakers and 4 USB ports for a great infotainment experience.

