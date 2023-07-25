Honda Pridor latest price in Pakistan July 2023

Sleek and contemporary design with modern features.

4-stroke engine and advanced suspension system

Larger headlight and updated indicators

Advertisement

The Honda Pridor is a sleek and contemporary motorcycle presented by the renowned automobile manufacturer, Honda. It combines modern features and aesthetics, while its performance remains on par with other Honda bikes.

Equipped with a 4-stroke engine and advanced suspension system, the bike boasts a striking appearance with its larger headlight, updated indicators, and stylish wrapped silencer, making it a fashionable choice among the latest motorcycle models. Moreover, the Pridor ensures excellent durability, providing remarkable power to compete effectively with its competitors in the market.

The Honda 100 is an exceptional travel companion, well-suited for various types of terrain, and comes with a plethora of impressive features. The maintenance cost for this 100cc bike is budget-friendly. Its streamlined body design, complemented by attractive side covers, adds to its appeal, making it a sought-after and stylish ride.

Among its distinctive attributes are a speedometer, a modern front lamp, and a stylish dark-toned exhaust muffler.

Honda Pridor price in Pakistan

In July 2023, the Honda Pridor is priced at Rs. 203,900.

Advertisement

Honda Prior Features

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.