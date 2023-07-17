Honda Shine 125 F Price in Pakistan july 2023

The bike is equipped with a combined braking system, with disc brakes on the front wheel.

The newly launched Honda Shine 125 is generating excitement in the Pakistani market with its stylish design and enjoyable riding experience. Equipped with a 125cc BS-VI Engine, the bike delivers a power of 10.74 bhp and a torque of 11 Nm.

Both the front and rear wheels of the Honda Shine feature a combined braking system, with the front wheel equipped with disc brakes. With a weight exceeding 110 kg, the bike also offers a fuel tank capacity of approximately 10 liters.

Honda Shine is a commuter motorcycle created by a leading automotive company in the country. It is designed to meet the needs of buyers seeking a sporty and contemporary look while prioritizing efficiency and aesthetics. With its attractive appearance, reliable performance, and Honda’s renowned dependability, the Honda Shine 125 F is a well-rounded ride that is anticipated to pose a formidable challenge to its rivals.

Honda Shine 125 Specifications

Honda Shine 125 Price 2023

At present, the Honda Shine 125 is priced within the range of Rs380,000.